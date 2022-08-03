Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX). It is currently valued at $0.87. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.10, after setting-off with the price of $0.7089. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.6553 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.71.Recently in News on June 6, 2022, TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency. TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the “Company”), a China-based insurance broker conducting business through its variable interest entity in China, announced today that the Company received a written notification (the “Notification”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on May 31, 2022, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq. You can read further details here

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8000 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.6104 for the same time period, recorded on 05/25/22.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) full year performance was -81.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd shares are logging -86.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.61 and $6.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 793240 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) recorded performance in the market was -47.97%, having the revenues showcasing 8.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

The Analysts eye on Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8550, with a change in the price was noted -0.06. In a similar fashion, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd posted a movement of -6.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 244,791 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.73%.

Considering, the past performance of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.36%, alongside a downfall of -81.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by 20.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.78% during last recorded quarter.