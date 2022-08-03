Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Bird Global Inc. (BRDS)

At the end of the latest market close, Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) was valued at $0.55. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.5522 while reaching the peak value of $0.63 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.55. The stock current value is $0.62.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, Bird Announces Second Quarter Conference Call Date. Bird Global, Inc. (“Bird” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 will be released after market closes on Monday, August 15, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and other business updates. You can read further details here

Bird Global Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) full year performance was -93.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bird Global Inc. shares are logging -94.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $11.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1557831 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) recorded performance in the market was -89.91%, having the revenues showcasing -66.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 171.67M, as it employees total of 572 workers.

The Analysts eye on Bird Global Inc. (BRDS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bird Global Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3240, with a change in the price was noted -3.21. In a similar fashion, Bird Global Inc. posted a movement of -83.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,410,885 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BRDS is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Bird Global Inc. (BRDS)

Raw Stochastic average of Bird Global Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.33%.

Considering, the past performance of Bird Global Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -89.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -82.36%, alongside a downfall of -93.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 51.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -66.52% during last recorded quarter.