Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) is priced at $1.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.95 and reached a high price of $1.28, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.90. The stock touched a low price of $0.901.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, Connexa Sports Announces Major Platform Partnership. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. You can read further details here

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) full year performance was -96.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. shares are logging -96.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.77 and $34.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 503260 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) recorded performance in the market was -93.72%, having the revenues showcasing -92.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.56M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Analysts verdict on Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.57%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -93.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -93.86%, alongside a downfall of -96.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -92.00% during last recorded quarter.