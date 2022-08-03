Buying a Taoping Inc. (TAOP) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Taoping Inc. (TAOP), which is $1.05 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.75 after opening rate of $0.8699 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.84 before closing at $0.83.Recently in News on May 2, 2022, TAOP Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results. Revenue Increased 124.6% YoY and Gross Margin increased to 37.6%. You can read further details here

Taoping Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1300 on 02/17/22, with the lowest value was $0.8000 for the same time period, recorded on 08/01/22.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) full year performance was -68.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Taoping Inc. shares are logging -74.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $4.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6717228 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Taoping Inc. (TAOP) recorded performance in the market was -44.44%, having the revenues showcasing -21.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.73M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Specialists analysis on Taoping Inc. (TAOP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2332, with a change in the price was noted -0.76. In a similar fashion, Taoping Inc. posted a movement of -41.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 126,038 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TAOP is recording 0.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Taoping Inc. (TAOP)

Raw Stochastic average of Taoping Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.98%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.69%, alongside a downfall of -68.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.05% during last recorded quarter.