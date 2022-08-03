Boiling and ready to burst as Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) last month performance was 73.47%

At the end of the latest market close, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) was valued at $2.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.10 while reaching the peak value of $4.16 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.05. The stock current value is $3.40.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, FangDD Announces Change of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: DUO) (“FangDD” or the “Company”), today announced that the audit committee of the Company’s board of directors approved, on July 29, 2022, the dismissal of KPMG Huazhen LLP (“KPMG”) and the engagement of Audit Alliance LLP ( “Audit Alliance”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm to audit and report on the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.63 on 03/16/22, with the lowest value was $1.61 for the same time period, recorded on 07/07/22.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) full year performance was -87.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. shares are logging -88.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 111.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.61 and $28.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1900961 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) recorded performance in the market was -51.25%, having the revenues showcasing -19.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.53M, as it employees total of 604 workers.

Specialists analysis on Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.47, with a change in the price was noted -1.70. In a similar fashion, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. posted a movement of -33.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 203,451 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DUO is recording 0.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)

Raw Stochastic average of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.17%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -44.02%, alongside a downfall of -87.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 62.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 73.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.71% during last recorded quarter.