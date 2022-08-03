Axonics Inc. (AXNX) is on the roll with an average volume of 594.25K in the recent 3 months

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) is priced at $66.97 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $66.75 and reached a high price of $72.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $71.18. The stock touched a low price of $66.74.Recently in News on August 2, 2022, Axonics® Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX) (“Axonics”), a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, today announced that it priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,750,000 shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on August 5, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Axonics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $72.00 on 08/02/22, with the lowest value was $38.41 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) full year performance was 3.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Axonics Inc. shares are logging -16.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.41 and $79.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1227845 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Axonics Inc. (AXNX) recorded performance in the market was 27.11%, having the revenues showcasing 23.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.33B, as it employees total of 517 workers.

The Analysts eye on Axonics Inc. (AXNX)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Axonics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 57.13, with a change in the price was noted +10.34. In a similar fashion, Axonics Inc. posted a movement of +17.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 546,917 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AXNX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Axonics Inc. (AXNX)

Raw Stochastic average of Axonics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.31%.

Considering, the past performance of Axonics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 50.07%, alongside a boost of 3.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.40% during last recorded quarter.