Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 517.92K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW), which is $96.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $89.67 after opening rate of $84.87 while the lowest price it went was recorded $84.75 before closing at $87.37.Recently in News on July 18, 2022, Atlas Air Executive Lillian Dukes Named Among Most Influential In Corporate America by Savoy Magazine. Lillian Dukes, Senior Vice President, Technical Operations, Atlas Air. You can read further details here

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $97.67 on 08/03/22, with the lowest value was $58.70 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) full year performance was 32.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares are logging -0.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $58.70 and $97.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1440505 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) recorded performance in the market was -7.17%, having the revenues showcasing 26.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.32B, as it employees total of 4056 workers.

The Analysts eye on Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 71.02, with a change in the price was noted +14.44. In a similar fashion, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +17.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 584,833 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AAWW is recording 0.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.58.

Technical rundown of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW)

Raw Stochastic average of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.84%.

Considering, the past performance of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.76%, alongside a boost of 32.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 42.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.48% during last recorded quarter.