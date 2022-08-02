The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) is priced at $31.10 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $25.00 and reached a high price of $32.7999, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $26.15. The stock touched a low price of $23.50.Recently in News on July 26, 2022, Getty Images Announces Recipients of Annual Inclusion Grants. Eight photojournalists from around the world collectively awarded $40,000 in grants. You can read further details here

Getty Images Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) full year performance was 217.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Getty Images Holdings Inc. shares are logging 5.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 295.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.86 and $29.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4832359 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) recorded performance in the market was 214.14%, having the revenues showcasing 212.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.33B, as it employees total of 1600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Getty Images Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GETY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Getty Images Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 214.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 214.46%, alongside a boost of 217.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 239.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by 211.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 212.88% during last recorded quarter.