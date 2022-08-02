The Stars are Aligning for Holders of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

For the readers interested in the stock health of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). It is currently valued at $0.30. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.32, after setting-off with the price of $0.308. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.2801 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.30.Recently in News on July 28, 2022, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Enters into Memorandum of Understanding to Wholly Acquire A Provider of Integrated Corporate Services and Job Skills Training. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) (“E-Home Hong Kong”), have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the “MoU”) with Fujian Chuangying Business Technology Co., Ltd. (“Chuangying Business”) and its individual shareholder to acquire 100% stake in Chuangying Business from the individual shareholder, who holds 100% of the equity interests of Chuangying Business, which is a business platform to provide integrated corporate services and job skills training in China. You can read further details here

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6400 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.2513 for the same time period, recorded on 07/26/22.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) full year performance was -98.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares are logging -98.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $29.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4897031 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) recorded performance in the market was -79.97%, having the revenues showcasing -43.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.72M, as it employees total of 523 workers.

The Analysts eye on E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4751, with a change in the price was noted -0.45. In a similar fashion, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited posted a movement of -60.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,390,204 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EJH is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical rundown of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Raw Stochastic average of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.49%.

Considering, the past performance of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -59.66%, alongside a downfall of -98.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.67% during last recorded quarter.