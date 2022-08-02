The countdown is on: Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO), which is $1.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.9162 after opening rate of $1.87 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.8105 before closing at $1.86.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, Bionano Genomics Announces Publication of Landmark Research Study in Myelodysplastic Syndrome Showing OGM Data would Result in Revised Prognostic Risk Classification or Additional Actionable Variants in 28% of Study Participants. Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced the publication of the first study to evaluate the utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) for myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) prognostication. In the peer-reviewed study, published in Leukemia, researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reported that when OGM was used instead of karyotyping, 17 to 21% of study subjects had different prognostic risk scores and in 13% of study subjects additional pathogenic variants were revealed. The OGM results were also compared to results of a next-generation sequencing (NGS) panel used for molecular pathology. The comparison to NGS showed that the utility of OGM above and beyond that of karyotyping is not provided by NGS. You can read further details here

Bionano Genomics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.2700 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.1600 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) full year performance was -68.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bionano Genomics Inc. shares are logging -70.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.16 and $6.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4103028 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) recorded performance in the market was -38.13%, having the revenues showcasing 13.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 533.02M, as it employees total of 299 workers.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Bionano Genomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7918, with a change in the price was noted +0.08. In a similar fashion, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted a movement of +4.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,389,552 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNGO is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.53%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Bionano Genomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.64%, alongside a downfall of -68.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.50% during last recorded quarter.