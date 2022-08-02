The clock is ticking: Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

At the end of the latest market close, Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) was valued at $1.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.18 while reaching the peak value of $1.18 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.15. The stock current value is $1.18.Recently in News on July 29, 2022, Denison Confirms Superior Proposal for UEX Corporation. Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) has noted the disclosure made by Uranium Energy Corp. (“UEC”) in its news release dated July 28, 2022. Denison hereby confirms that it has made a confidential proposal (an “Acquisition Proposal”) to UEX Corporation (“UEX”) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of UEX. UEX has reported that its Board of Directors, in consultation with its legal and financial advisors, has determined that the Acquisition Proposal constitutes a “Superior Proposal” as defined in the Arrangement Agreement between UEC and UEX dated June 13, 2022 (“Original Agreement”). Denison understands that notice of such determination was provided to UEC on July 28, 2022. View PDF version. You can read further details here

Denison Mines Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8300 on 04/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.9100 for the same time period, recorded on 07/06/22.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) full year performance was 4.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Denison Mines Corp. shares are logging -44.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.91 and $2.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1801702 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) recorded performance in the market was -16.06%, having the revenues showcasing -12.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 949.96M, as it employees total of 66 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Denison Mines Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2947, with a change in the price was noted -0.55. In a similar fashion, Denison Mines Corp. posted a movement of -31.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,747,934 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Raw Stochastic average of Denison Mines Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.20%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Denison Mines Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.88%, alongside a boost of 4.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.21% during last recorded quarter.