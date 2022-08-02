TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.43M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI). It is currently valued at $4.18. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.32, after setting-off with the price of $4.23. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.07 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.30.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND LITHIUM AND BROMINE BRINE SAMPLING RESULTS FROM EXPLORATORY WELL. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TTI) today announced second quarter 2022 financial results and lithium and bromine brine sampling results from the recently completed exploratory well. You can read further details here

TETRA Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.82 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $2.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) full year performance was 39.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TETRA Technologies Inc. shares are logging -28.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.32 and $5.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1610104 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) recorded performance in the market was 51.41%, having the revenues showcasing 16.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 550.36M, as it employees total of 1100 workers.

Specialists analysis on TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the TETRA Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.18, with a change in the price was noted +0.62. In a similar fashion, TETRA Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +17.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,341,092 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TTI is recording 1.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.41.

Trends and Technical analysis: TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

Raw Stochastic average of TETRA Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.56%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 51.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.33%, alongside a boost of 39.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.85% during last recorded quarter.