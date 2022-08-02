Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) was up 54.55%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST). It is currently valued at $2.72. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.79, after setting-off with the price of $1.70. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.61 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.76.Recently in News on July 28, 2022, Ostin Technology Group Secures RMB17.64 Million LCD/TP Display Module Purchase Orders. Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OST), a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China, today announced that the Company has secured purchase orders for LCD/TP display modules of an aggregate value of RMB17.64 million (approximately $2.6 million). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. shares are logging -94.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.52 and $47.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14145421 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) recorded performance in the market was -95.56%, having the revenues showcasing -52.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.79M, as it employees total of 272 workers.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OST is recording 2.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.28%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -95.56%. The shares increased approximately by 11.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -52.43% during last recorded quarter.