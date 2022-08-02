Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA). It is currently valued at $10.97. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.00, after setting-off with the price of $10.84. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.67 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.04.Recently in News on July 28, 2022, Plains All American Releases 2021 Sustainability Report. Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) today announced the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report, offering updates on the company’s efforts to continuously improve environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. You can read further details here

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.10 on 02/04/22, with the lowest value was $9.10 for the same time period, recorded on 07/06/22.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) full year performance was 9.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares are logging -9.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.64 and $12.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5284426 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) recorded performance in the market was 17.45%, having the revenues showcasing 5.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.68B, as it employees total of 4100 workers.

Specialists analysis on Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.75, with a change in the price was noted -0.34. In a similar fashion, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. posted a movement of -3.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,167,448 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PAA is recording 1.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.03.

Trends and Technical analysis: Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

Raw Stochastic average of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.21%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.72%, alongside a boost of 9.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.89% during last recorded quarter.