Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 5.52M

At the end of the latest market close, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) was valued at $97.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $97.45 while reaching the peak value of $99.21 and lowest value recorded on the day was $97.17. The stock current value is $98.48.Recently in News on July 21, 2022, Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Reports 2022 Second-Quarter and First-Half Results. Delivered 2022 Second-Quarter Reported Diluted EPS of $1.43 and Pro Forma (Excluding Russia and Ukraine) Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.32, Representing Currency-Neutral Growth of 5.6%; Targets 2022 Full-Year Reported Diluted EPS of $5.73 to $5.88 (Including Russia and Ukraine) and Pro Forma Adjusted Diluted EPS of $5.23 to $5.34, Representing Currency-Neutral Growth of 10% to 12%. You can read further details here

Philip Morris International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $112.48 on 02/18/22, with the lowest value was $88.27 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) full year performance was -1.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Philip Morris International Inc. shares are logging -12.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $85.64 and $112.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5295859 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) recorded performance in the market was 3.66%, having the revenues showcasing -1.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 152.36B, as it employees total of 69600 workers.

Analysts verdict on Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Philip Morris International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 98.79, with a change in the price was noted +4.51. In a similar fashion, Philip Morris International Inc. posted a movement of +4.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,738,679 in trading volumes.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Philip Morris International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.91%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Philip Morris International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.87%, alongside a downfall of -1.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.52% during last recorded quarter.