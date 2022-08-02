Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) was valued at $2.84. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.88 while reaching the peak value of $2.89 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.79. The stock current value is $2.86.Recently in News on July 25, 2022, Fortuna to release second quarter 2022 financial results on August 10, 2022; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on August 11, 2022. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its unaudited financial statements and MD&A for the second quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 after the market closes. You can read further details here

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.68 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $2.41 for the same time period, recorded on 07/25/22.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) full year performance was -40.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares are logging -48.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.41 and $5.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2359666 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) recorded performance in the market was -27.18%, having the revenues showcasing -18.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 828.25M.

The Analysts eye on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.40, with a change in the price was noted -1.45. In a similar fashion, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. posted a movement of -33.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,701,714 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Raw Stochastic average of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.97%.

Considering, the past performance of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.35%, alongside a downfall of -40.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.39% during last recorded quarter.