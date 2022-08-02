Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), which is $280.89 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $290.47 after opening rate of $282.91 while the lowest price it went was recorded $277.32 before closing at $284.18.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, Enphase Energy Announces Shipment Milestone with Salcomp. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Salcomp, a global high-precision manufacturer, has shipped more than five million Enphase IQ® Microinverters. Since early 2020, Salcomp’s factory in Chennai, India has manufactured Enphase® Microinverters and other components for the North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific markets. You can read further details here

Enphase Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $290.47 on 08/01/22, with the lowest value was $113.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) full year performance was 48.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enphase Energy Inc. shares are logging -2.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 147.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $113.40 and $287.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4417778 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) recorded performance in the market was 53.54%, having the revenues showcasing 74.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.11B, as it employees total of 2260 workers.

Specialists analysis on Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

During the last month, 22 analysts gave the Enphase Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 189.41, with a change in the price was noted +104.90. In a similar fashion, Enphase Energy Inc. posted a movement of +59.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,901,216 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ENPH is recording 2.85 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.66.

Trends and Technical analysis: Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Raw Stochastic average of Enphase Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.33%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 53.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 126.78%, alongside a boost of 48.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 28.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 74.03% during last recorded quarter.