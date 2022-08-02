Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

For the readers interested in the stock health of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD). It is currently valued at $8.51. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.61, after setting-off with the price of $6.809. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.80 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.23.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, TherapeuticsMD Secures $15 Million Equity Investment from Rubric Capital. Company Also Reaches Agreement with Sixth Street Partners to Extend the Maturity Date of its Financing Agreement to September 30, 2022 with the Ability to Extend to November 30, 2022 if Additional Capital is Received. You can read further details here

TherapeuticsMD Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.50 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.99 for the same time period, recorded on 05/26/22.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) full year performance was -82.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares are logging -83.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 327.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.99 and $52.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6396291 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) recorded performance in the market was -52.12%, having the revenues showcasing -15.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 56.85M, as it employees total of 416 workers.

The Analysts eye on TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.58, with a change in the price was noted -5.58. In a similar fashion, TherapeuticsMD Inc. posted a movement of -39.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,003,654 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

Raw Stochastic average of TherapeuticsMD Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.60%.

Considering, the past performance of TherapeuticsMD Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.96%, alongside a downfall of -82.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 63.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.62% during last recorded quarter.