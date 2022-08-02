Do HP Inc. (HPQ) beta value of 0.94 signposts another twist?

HP Inc. (HPQ) is priced at $33.67 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $33.05 and reached a high price of $33.83, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $33.39. The stock touched a low price of $33.01.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, HP Announces Extension of the Expiration Date for Exchange Offer for Plantronics Notes. HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) (“HP” or the “Company”) announced today that it has extended the expiration date of the previously announced offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all outstanding notes (the “Poly Notes”) of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: POLY) (“Poly”) for up to $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued by the Company (the “HP Notes”). HP hereby extends such expiration date from 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on August 1, 2022, to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 15, 2022 (as the same may be further extended, the “Expiration Date”). You can read further details here

HP Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $41.47 on 04/07/22, with the lowest value was $30.01 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

HP Inc. (HPQ) full year performance was 16.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HP Inc. shares are logging -18.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.11 and $41.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6375510 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HP Inc. (HPQ) recorded performance in the market was -10.62%, having the revenues showcasing -8.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.02B, as it employees total of 51000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about HP Inc. (HPQ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.81, with a change in the price was noted -1.96. In a similar fashion, HP Inc. posted a movement of -5.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,012,564 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of HP Inc. (HPQ)

Raw Stochastic average of HP Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.80%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of HP Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.25%, alongside a boost of 16.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.08% during last recorded quarter.