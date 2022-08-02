Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $5.67

At the end of the latest market close, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) was valued at $3.32. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.21 while reaching the peak value of $3.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.155. The stock current value is $3.89.Recently in News on August 2, 2022, Diebold Nixdorf Reports 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results. Materials available at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings. You can read further details here

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.00 on 01/14/22, with the lowest value was $2.12 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) full year performance was -68.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares are logging -67.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.12 and $11.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2775476 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) recorded performance in the market was -63.31%, having the revenues showcasing -19.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 275.99M, as it employees total of 22000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.13, with a change in the price was noted -3.81. In a similar fashion, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated posted a movement of -49.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,753,932 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Raw Stochastic average of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.84%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -62.27%, alongside a downfall of -68.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 46.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.02% during last recorded quarter.