Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

At the end of the latest market close, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) was valued at $55.46. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $54.58 while reaching the peak value of $56.48 and lowest value recorded on the day was $54.37. The stock current value is $55.53.Recently in News on July 28, 2022, KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.105 Per Share. KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KIO) today announced its monthly distributions of $0.105 per common share, payable on the dates below. Based on the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share and current share price of $12.15 per share (as of market close on July 27, 2022), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 6.30% and 10.37%, respectively (calculated by annualizing the distribution amount and dividing it by the IPO share price and current price, respectively). You can read further details here

KKR & Co. Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $75.19 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $44.28 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) full year performance was -12.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KKR & Co. Inc. shares are logging -33.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $44.28 and $83.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4036317 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) recorded performance in the market was -25.46%, having the revenues showcasing 8.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.75B, as it employees total of 3238 workers.

The Analysts eye on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the KKR & Co. Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 52.72, with a change in the price was noted +3.26. In a similar fashion, KKR & Co. Inc. posted a movement of +6.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,404,771 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KKR is recording 2.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.61.

Technical rundown of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

Raw Stochastic average of KKR & Co. Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.75%.

Considering, the past performance of KKR & Co. Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.57%, alongside a downfall of -12.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.95% during last recorded quarter.