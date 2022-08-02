Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), which is $81.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $81.70 after opening rate of $78.96 while the lowest price it went was recorded $78.76 before closing at $78.74.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, Colgate-Palmolive Company Invests in Growth of its Hill’s Pet Nutrition Business with Agreement to Buy Three Manufacturing Plants from Red Collar Pet Foods. Colgate-Palmolive Company plans to purchase three dry pet food manufacturing plants in the U.S. from Red Collar Pet Foods for $700 million to support the global growth of its Hill’s Pet Nutrition business. You can read further details here

Colgate-Palmolive Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $85.61 on 01/06/22, with the lowest value was $72.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/22.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) full year performance was 2.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Colgate-Palmolive Company shares are logging -5.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $72.20 and $85.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6886239 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) recorded performance in the market was -4.97%, having the revenues showcasing 5.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 67.97B, as it employees total of 33800 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Colgate-Palmolive Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 77.69, with a change in the price was noted +6.23. In a similar fashion, Colgate-Palmolive Company posted a movement of +8.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,230,315 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CL is recording 23.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 23.64.

Technical breakdown of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Raw Stochastic average of Colgate-Palmolive Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Colgate-Palmolive Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.35%, alongside a boost of 2.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.17% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.26% during last recorded quarter.