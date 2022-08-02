Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

At the end of the latest market close, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) was valued at $6.56. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.10 while reaching the peak value of $7.13 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.40. The stock current value is $6.53.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, Chindata Group to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on August 25, 2022. Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 25, 2022, before the market opens. The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time, or 8:00 P.M. Beijing time on the same day to discuss the financial results. You can read further details here

Chindata Group Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.72 on 07/01/22, with the lowest value was $3.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) full year performance was -47.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares are logging -51.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.75 and $13.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1558812 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) recorded performance in the market was -0.46%, having the revenues showcasing 5.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.48B, as it employees total of 1315 workers.

Specialists analysis on Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Chindata Group Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.59, with a change in the price was noted +0.16. In a similar fashion, Chindata Group Holdings Limited posted a movement of +2.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,637,993 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CD is recording 0.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.34.

Trends and Technical analysis: Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Raw Stochastic average of Chindata Group Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.44%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.43%, alongside a downfall of -47.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.13% during last recorded quarter.