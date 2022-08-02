Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) was valued at $0.68. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.69 while reaching the peak value of $0.715 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.66. The stock current value is $2.16.Recently in News on August 2, 2022, Applied DNA Initiates Analytical Validation of PCR-based Diagnostic Test Specific to Monkeypox Virus. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (the “Company”), a leader in polymerase chain reaction (“PCR”)-based technologies, announced that its wholly-owned clinical laboratory subsidiary, Applied DNA Clinical Labs, LLC (“ADCL”), has initiated analytical validation of a Company-developed, PCR-based monkeypox virus test that is specific for the genetic signature of the monkeypox virus. The test has been developed as a type of NYSDOH Laboratory Developed Test (“LDT”). If the test is validated by ADCL, a validation package will be submitted to New York State Department of Health (“NYSDOH”) for approval. If approved, the test will be used to power ADCL’s monkeypox testing services. You can read further details here

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.4500 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.6243 for the same time period, recorded on 07/22/22.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) full year performance was -87.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares are logging -72.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 245.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.62 and $7.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 45979501 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) recorded performance in the market was -83.06%, having the revenues showcasing -57.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.04M, as it employees total of 78 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Applied DNA Sciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4028, with a change in the price was noted -0.19. In a similar fashion, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. posted a movement of -8.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 536,551 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APDN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)

Raw Stochastic average of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.04%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Applied DNA Sciences Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -83.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -78.72%, alongside a downfall of -87.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -57.44% during last recorded quarter.