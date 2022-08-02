Antero Resources Corporation (AR): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Antero Resources Corporation (AR), which is $39.29 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $39.52 after opening rate of $38.56 while the lowest price it went was recorded $37.95 before closing at $39.64.Recently in News on July 27, 2022, Antero Resources Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources”, “Antero”, or the “Company”) today announced its second quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resources’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Antero Resources Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.80 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $15.98 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) full year performance was 188.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Antero Resources Corporation shares are logging -19.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 260.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.91 and $48.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5530174 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Antero Resources Corporation (AR) recorded performance in the market was 124.51%, having the revenues showcasing 11.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.10B, as it employees total of 519 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 34.66, with a change in the price was noted +13.24. In a similar fashion, Antero Resources Corporation posted a movement of +50.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,505,464 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AR is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Technical breakdown of Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.18%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.10%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Antero Resources Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 124.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 100.25%, alongside a boost of 188.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.62% during last recorded quarter.