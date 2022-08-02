American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) market price of $0.19 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT). It is currently valued at $0.19. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.1932, after setting-off with the price of $0.1899. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.17 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.20.Recently in News on May 3, 2022, AVCT Names New Chief Product Officer and Chief Revenue Officer To Focus On Cloud Collaboration Through The Kandy Platform. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVCT) today announced several changes to its management team, including the addition of two new senior executives: Chief Product Officer Jay Patel and Chief Revenue Officer Chris Koeneman who will both report directly to AVCT’s Chief Executive Officer Darrell J. Mays. Kevin Keough transitioned from the role of President into the role of Chief Transformation Officer and is also reporting to Mr. Mays. You can read further details here

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8500 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.1700 for the same time period, recorded on 08/01/22.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) full year performance was -96.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. shares are logging -96.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $4.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6540508 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) recorded performance in the market was -92.35%, having the revenues showcasing -69.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.53M, as it employees total of 356 workers.

Analysts verdict on American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5356, with a change in the price was noted -0.69. In a similar fashion, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -78.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,745,795 in trading volumes.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.07%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -92.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -83.68%, alongside a downfall of -96.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -23.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -69.00% during last recorded quarter.