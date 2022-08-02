AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO). It is currently valued at $23.79. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $22.40, after setting-off with the price of $21.94. Company’s stock value dipped to $21.8795 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $22.30.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, AdaptHealth Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600. AdaptHealth Corp. (NASD: AHCO) will replace Meritor Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, August 4. S&P 500 constituent Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is acquiring Meritor in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions. You can read further details here

AdaptHealth Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.65 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $11.40 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) full year performance was -0.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AdaptHealth Corp. shares are logging -17.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 108.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.40 and $28.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3740743 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) recorded performance in the market was -8.83%, having the revenues showcasing 76.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.89B, as it employees total of 10700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the AdaptHealth Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.21, with a change in the price was noted +7.31. In a similar fashion, AdaptHealth Corp. posted a movement of +43.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,058,044 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AHCO is recording 1.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.03.

Technical breakdown of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)

Raw Stochastic average of AdaptHealth Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.44%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AdaptHealth Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.79%, alongside a downfall of -0.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 76.15% during last recorded quarter.