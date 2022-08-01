Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (TOP): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (TOP), which is $9.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.9599 after opening rate of $14.14 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.99 before closing at $14.24.Recently in News on July 22, 2022, TOP Financial Group Limited Announces Corporate Name Change. TOP Financial Group Limited (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TOP), a fast-growing online brokerage firm located in Hong Kong specializing in the trading of local and foreign equities, futures, options products and other financial services, today announced that on July 13, 2022, the shareholders of the Company approved an amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation to change the Company’s name from Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited to “TOP Financial Group Limited.” Accordingly, the Company amended its Certificate of Incorporation to update its new name. The Company’s ordinary shares are trading under the symbol “TOP” and will start trading under the new corporate name “TOP Financial Group Limited” on July 22, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited shares are logging -80.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and -20.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.60 and $50.97.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 653319 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (TOP) recorded performance in the market was -41.20%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 350.15M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Analysts verdict on Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (TOP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (TOP): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.54%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.20%. The shares increased approximately by -54.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -59.32% in the period of the last 30 days.