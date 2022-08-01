This is to seal it as VEON Ltd. (VEON) shares are up 101.67% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, VEON Ltd. (VEON) was valued at $0.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.449 while reaching the peak value of $0.484 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.44. The stock current value is $0.48.Recently in News on July 29, 2022, VEON Appoints Alex Bolis as Advisor to Group CEO and CFO. Amsterdam, 29 July 2022 – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and services, today announces that Alex Bolis, until now VEON Group’s Head of Corporate Strategy, Communications and Investor Relations, has been appointed special advisor to the Group CEO and CFO. In his new role, Alex will focus on special projects concerning both the Group and specific countries. You can read further details here

VEON Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7800 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.2400 for the same time period, recorded on 03/03/22.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) full year performance was -72.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VEON Ltd. shares are logging -79.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 101.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $2.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 641534 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VEON Ltd. (VEON) recorded performance in the market was -71.70%, having the revenues showcasing -25.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.02B, as it employees total of 44585 workers.

Analysts verdict on VEON Ltd. (VEON)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5173, with a change in the price was noted +0.10. In a similar fashion, VEON Ltd. posted a movement of +25.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,797,233 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VEON is recording 44.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 36.45.

VEON Ltd. (VEON): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of VEON Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.56%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of VEON Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -64.93%, alongside a downfall of -72.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.87% during last recorded quarter.