The Stars are Aligning for Holders of AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC)

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) is priced at $6.09 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.38 and reached a high price of $6.5999, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.53. The stock touched a low price of $5.95.Recently in News on July 27, 2022, AeroClean Deploys Safe Air Technology at Notable Hospitality & Club Spaces through Partnership with the Florida Chapter of the Club Management Association of America (FLCMAA). AeroClean Secures Multiple New Deployments as the Official Health & Safety Sponsor of the Largest Professional Association for Club Management Professionals and Provides Customized Medical-Grade Indoor Air Quality Solutions for its In-Person Events. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AeroClean Technologies Inc. shares are logging -94.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 246.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.76 and $117.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 617285 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) recorded performance in the market was -41.83%, having the revenues showcasing 128.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 102.01M, as it employees total of 7 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AeroClean Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.48, with a change in the price was noted +2.14. In a similar fashion, AeroClean Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +54.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,968,012 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AERC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC)

Raw Stochastic average of AeroClean Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 1.87%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AeroClean Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.83%. The shares increased approximately by -27.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by -58.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 128.09% during last recorded quarter.