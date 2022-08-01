Take note of this Trade Activity: Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) is priced at $1.67 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.90 and reached a high price of $1.918, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.93. The stock touched a low price of $1.61.Recently in News on July 21, 2022, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. to Acquire 100% Equity Interest in Griggs International Academy China Co. Ltd. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (Nasdaq: VEDU), a private education provider located in Canada that offers high-quality education resources to students around the globe, today announced that the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Visionary Education Services and Management Inc. has entered into a definitive Capital Increase and Share Expansion Agreement on July 14, 2022, with Griggs International Academy China Co. Ltd. (“Griggs China”) and its shareholders and a separate definitive Sale and Purchase Agreement on July 19, 2022 with shareholders of Griggs China, under which the Company will acquire a 100% equity interest in Griggs China. Griggs China is a private consulting and investment holding company in Hong Kong offering United States K-12 diploma programs and services of Griggs International Academy USA at four locations in China. This transaction aligns with the Company’s growth strategies of collaborating with other educational businesses and expanding course and degree offerings. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. shares are logging -94.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $28.00.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1185902 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) recorded performance in the market was -93.32%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 68.30M, as it employees total of 32 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VEDU is recording 4.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.67.

Technical breakdown of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.16%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -93.32%. The shares increased approximately by 21.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.02% in the period of the last 30 days.