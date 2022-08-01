Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) was down -6.29%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC), which is $3.28 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.44 after opening rate of $3.40 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.26 before closing at $3.50.Recently in News on July 27, 2022, Kingsoft Cloud Files Application for Hong Kong Dual Primary Listing. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“we,” “Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KC), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced its filing of an application with the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) in connection with its proposed dual primary listing of ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Company expects to be dual-listed on the Nasdaq and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange upon the completion of the proposed listing. The proposed listing is subject to regulatory approvals, including comprehensive vetting procedures with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed listing may be completed. Through the application, the Company demonstrates its commitment to provide its shareholders with greater liquidity and protection amid an evolving market and regulatory environment. You can read further details here

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.69 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) full year performance was -88.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares are logging -90.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.50 and $36.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1325159 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) recorded performance in the market was -79.17%, having the revenues showcasing -11.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 845.09M, as it employees total of 10209 workers.

Analysts verdict on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.42, with a change in the price was noted -1.93. In a similar fashion, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited posted a movement of -37.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,310,581 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KC is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.43%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.73%, alongside a downfall of -88.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.83% during last recorded quarter.