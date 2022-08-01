Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN): Major Movement on the Horizon

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is priced at $35.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $33.275 and reached a high price of $34.365, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $34.30. The stock touched a low price of $32.94.Recently in News on July 11, 2022, Rivian Sets Date for Release of Second Quarter 2022 Results. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced its second quarter 2022 financial results will be released on August 11, 2022, after market close. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rivian Automotive Inc. shares are logging -80.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.25 and $179.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5464575 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) recorded performance in the market was -66.92%, having the revenues showcasing 6.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.83B, as it employees total of 10422 workers.

Specialists analysis on Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rivian Automotive Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.56, with a change in the price was noted -6.87. In a similar fashion, Rivian Automotive Inc. posted a movement of -16.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 18,957,830 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIVN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Trends and Technical analysis: Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Raw Stochastic average of Rivian Automotive Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.14%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.92%. The shares increased approximately by 5.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.59% during last recorded quarter.