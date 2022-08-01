Revlon Inc. (REV): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Revlon Inc. (REV) was valued at $4.77. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.69 while reaching the peak value of $4.77 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.4439. The stock current value is $4.47.Recently in News on June 16, 2022, Revlon Takes Step Towards Reorganizing Capital Structure as the Company Continues to Execute Against its Strategic Plan. Voluntarily Files for Chapter 11 Reorganization. You can read further details here

Revlon Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.86 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.08 for the same time period, recorded on 06/13/22.

Revlon Inc. (REV) full year performance was -60.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Revlon Inc. shares are logging -74.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 313.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.08 and $17.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 984262 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Revlon Inc. (REV) recorded performance in the market was -60.58%, having the revenues showcasing -30.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 259.62M, as it employees total of 5800 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Revlon Inc. (REV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Revlon Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.00, with a change in the price was noted -3.27. In a similar fashion, Revlon Inc. posted a movement of -42.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,217,003 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Revlon Inc. (REV)

Raw Stochastic average of Revlon Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.47%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Revlon Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -60.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.20%, alongside a downfall of -60.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.48% during last recorded quarter.