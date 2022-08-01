ReneSola Ltd (SOL) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.16

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ReneSola Ltd (SOL), which is $6.28 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.30 after opening rate of $5.67 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.53 before closing at $5.76.Recently in News on June 13, 2022, ReneSola Power Announces Award of 20-year Renewable Energy Credit Contracts for Two Solar Projects in New York and Illinois. ReneSola Ltd (“ReneSola Power” or the “Company”) (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that it was awarded 20-year Index Renewable Energy Credit (REC) contracts for two solar projects. You can read further details here

ReneSola Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.43 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $3.46 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) full year performance was -15.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ReneSola Ltd shares are logging -35.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.46 and $9.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1405641 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ReneSola Ltd (SOL) recorded performance in the market was 5.37%, having the revenues showcasing 28.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 348.41M, as it employees total of 164 workers.

Analysts verdict on ReneSola Ltd (SOL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.17, with a change in the price was noted +0.34. In a similar fashion, ReneSola Ltd posted a movement of +5.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 939,405 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOL is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ReneSola Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.28%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ReneSola Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.69%, alongside a downfall of -15.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.69% during last recorded quarter.