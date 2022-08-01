Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

At the end of the latest market close, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) was valued at $4.56. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.49 while reaching the peak value of $4.59 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.48. The stock current value is $4.50.Recently in News on July 8, 2022, Material Fact: Strategic participation in Avenue. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (“Itaú Unibanco”) informs its stockholders and the market that today it entered into a share purchase agreement, through its subsidiaries, with Avenue Controle Cayman Ltd and other selling stockholders, providing for the acquisition of control of Avenue Holding Cayman Ltd (“Avenue”). You can read further details here

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.89 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $3.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) full year performance was -7.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares are logging -23.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.58 and $5.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 44007785 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) recorded performance in the market was 20.52%, having the revenues showcasing -7.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 39.98B, as it employees total of 100600 workers.

Specialists analysis on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.92, with a change in the price was noted -0.17. In a similar fashion, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. posted a movement of -3.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 48,597,059 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ITUB is recording 3.94 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.40.

Trends and Technical analysis: Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Raw Stochastic average of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.92%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.34%, alongside a downfall of -7.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.58% during last recorded quarter.