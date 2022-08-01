Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

At the end of the latest market close, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) was valued at $17.97. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $19.89 while reaching the peak value of $27.55 and lowest value recorded on the day was $16.41. The stock current value is $24.82.Recently in News on July 13, 2022, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release. Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) intends to announce its second quarter 2022 earnings on August 16, 2022. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. IDT. You can read further details here

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) full year performance was 156.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares are logging -0.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 925.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.42 and $24.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14550257 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) recorded performance in the market was 149.95%, having the revenues showcasing 151.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.93B, as it employees total of 618 workers.

Specialists analysis on Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PGY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.67%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 149.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 151.47%, alongside a boost of 156.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 111.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 475.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 151.47% during last recorded quarter.