NIO Inc. (NIO): Investors are paying attention to this stock

NIO Inc. (NIO) is priced at $19.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.81 and reached a high price of $19.835, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $19.49. The stock touched a low price of $18.66.Recently in News on July 26, 2022, NIO to Hold Annual General Meeting and Class Meetings on August 25, 2022. NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today published a notice to announce that it will hold an annual general meeting (the “AGM”) of shareholders (the “Notice of AGM”) at 10:30 am, Beijing time, on August 25, 2022 at Building 16, No. 56 AnTuo Road, Anting Town, Jiading District, Shanghai 201804, People’s Republic of China (or soon after the Class C Meeting and the Class A Meeting, both of which are defined below), for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the Proposed Resolutions set forth in the Notice of AGM. The Notice of AGM and form of proxy for the AGM are available on the Company’s website at https://ir.nio.com. The board of directors of NIO fully supports the Proposed Resolutions and recommends that shareholders and holders of ADSs vote in favor of the resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM. You can read further details here

NIO Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.80 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $11.67 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

NIO Inc. (NIO) full year performance was -53.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NIO Inc. shares are logging -57.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.67 and $46.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 36749917 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NIO Inc. (NIO) recorded performance in the market was -37.72%, having the revenues showcasing 16.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.37B, as it employees total of 15204 workers.

The Analysts eye on NIO Inc. (NIO)

During the last month, 28 analysts gave the NIO Inc. a BUY rating, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.01, with a change in the price was noted +1.61. In a similar fashion, NIO Inc. posted a movement of +8.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 70,245,961 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NIO is recording 0.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.33.

Technical rundown of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.98%.

Considering, the past performance of NIO Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.54%, alongside a downfall of -53.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.54% during last recorded quarter.