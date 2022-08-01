NewAge Inc. (NBEV): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) is priced at $0.27 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.2847 and reached a high price of $0.29, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.29. The stock touched a low price of $0.261.Recently in News on July 8, 2022, NewAge, Inc. Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer and Appointment of Principal Financial Officer. NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV) (the “Company” or “NewAge”), today announced that Kevin Manion, Chief Financial Officer, departed the Company as of July 1, 2022. Lawrence Perkins, who along with his firm SierraConstellation Partners LLC have been engaged to provide Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO) and other services to the Company, will assume the role of the Company’s principal financial officer on an interim basis. You can read further details here

NewAge Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1650 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.2132 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/22.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) full year performance was -86.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NewAge Inc. shares are logging -88.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $2.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 813349 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NewAge Inc. (NBEV) recorded performance in the market was -74.06%, having the revenues showcasing -33.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.33M, as it employees total of 1127 workers.

Analysts verdict on NewAge Inc. (NBEV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NewAge Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3982, with a change in the price was noted -0.30. In a similar fashion, NewAge Inc. posted a movement of -53.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,441,250 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NBEV is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of NewAge Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.07%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of NewAge Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.87%, alongside a downfall of -86.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.25% during last recorded quarter.