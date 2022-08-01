Li Auto Inc. (LI): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Li Auto Inc. (LI) is priced at $35.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $31.94 and reached a high price of $32.98, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $32.84. The stock touched a low price of $31.67.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, Li Auto Inc. July 2022 Delivery Update. Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that the Company delivered 10,422 Li ONEs in July 2022, up 21.3% year over year. The cumulative deliveries of Li ONE have reached 194,913 since the vehicle’s market debut in 2019. You can read further details here

Li Auto Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $41.49 on 06/24/22, with the lowest value was $16.86 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) full year performance was 7.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Li Auto Inc. shares are logging -15.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 108.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.86 and $41.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10058980 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Li Auto Inc. (LI) recorded performance in the market was 2.31%, having the revenues showcasing 48.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.25B, as it employees total of 11901 workers.

Specialists analysis on Li Auto Inc. (LI)

During the last month, 21 analysts gave the Li Auto Inc. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.59, with a change in the price was noted +10.75. In a similar fashion, Li Auto Inc. posted a movement of +44.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,815,536 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LI is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Trends and Technical analysis: Li Auto Inc. (LI)

Raw Stochastic average of Li Auto Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.36%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.04%, alongside a boost of 7.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 48.46% during last recorded quarter.