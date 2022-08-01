Gear up for the change! Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) has hit the volume of 3908466

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is priced at $4.80 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.76 and reached a high price of $4.81, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.78. The stock touched a low price of $4.655.Recently in News on July 28, 2022, Yamana Gold Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results With Standout Production and Low-Cost Performance Driving Strong Cash Flow Generation. YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) is herein reporting its financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2022. Production totalled 260,960 gold equivalent ounces (“GEO”)(2) at total cost of sales, cash costs(1) and all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”)(1) of $1,168, $734 and $1,084 per GEO(2) sold respectively. The standout production results, combined with the low-cost performance, delivered strong cash flow generation, including $187.8 million in cash flows from operating activities and $195.9 million in cash flows from operating activities before net change in working capital. With solid results across its operations, the Company is well positioned to achieve its guidance for the year in both production and AISC(1). You can read further details here

Yamana Gold Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.40 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $3.84 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) full year performance was 10.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yamana Gold Inc. shares are logging -25.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.70 and $6.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3908466 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) recorded performance in the market was 13.27%, having the revenues showcasing -14.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.47B, as it employees total of 5858 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Yamana Gold Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.28, with a change in the price was noted -0.71. In a similar fashion, Yamana Gold Inc. posted a movement of -12.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 21,479,262 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AUY is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Technical breakdown of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Raw Stochastic average of Yamana Gold Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.85%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Yamana Gold Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.73%, alongside a boost of 10.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.34% during last recorded quarter.