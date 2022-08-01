EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP), which is $33.47 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $27.385 after opening rate of $26.72 while the lowest price it went was recorded $26.42 before closing at $27.34.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, EVO Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results. EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) (“EVO” or “EVO Payments” or the “Company”) today announced its second quarter 2022 financial results. You can read further details here

EVO Payments Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.37 on 08/01/22, with the lowest value was $21.01 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) full year performance was -6.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, EVO Payments Inc. shares are logging 12.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.07 and $29.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11736113 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) recorded performance in the market was 6.80%, having the revenues showcasing 18.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.22B, as it employees total of 2300 workers.

Analysts verdict on EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the EVO Payments Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.50, with a change in the price was noted +10.59. In a similar fashion, EVO Payments Inc. posted a movement of +46.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 374,441 in trading volumes.

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of EVO Payments Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.20%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of EVO Payments Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.64%, alongside a downfall of -6.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.92% during last recorded quarter.