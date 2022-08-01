Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR), which is $1.18 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.19 after opening rate of $1.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.042 before closing at $1.09.Recently in News on July 5, 2022, 36Kr Enterprise Service Review Platform Enters Into One-stop Marketing Service Cooperation with ByteDance’s Volcano Engine. 36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that its Enterprise Service Review Platform has entered into a one-stop marketing service cooperation with Volcano Engine, ByteDance’s cloud service brand. You can read further details here

36Kr Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3700 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $0.5000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) full year performance was -35.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 36Kr Holdings Inc. shares are logging -46.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 136.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $2.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1400623 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) recorded performance in the market was 11.85%, having the revenues showcasing 38.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.69M, as it employees total of 572 workers.

Specialists analysis on 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the 36Kr Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9523, with a change in the price was noted +0.43. In a similar fashion, 36Kr Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +57.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 188,261 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KRKR is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR)

Raw Stochastic average of 36Kr Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.06%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.51%, alongside a downfall of -35.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.86% during last recorded quarter.