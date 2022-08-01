Do Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) beta value of 2.10 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC). It is currently valued at $4.05. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.25, after setting-off with the price of $4.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.97 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.20.Recently in News on July 28, 2022, Uranium Energy Corp announces receipt of a competing offer to acquire UEX Corporation. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) (the “Company” or “UEC”) announces that it has received a notice from UEX Corporation (“UEX”) that Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison”) has made an acquisition proposal for all of the issued and outstanding shares of UEX (the “Denison Proposal”) pursuant to a plan of arrangement. UEX has further advised UEC that the board of directors of UEX has determined that the Denison Proposal constitutes a “Superior Proposal” as defined in the arrangement agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) dated June 13, 2022, as amended June 23, 2022, among UEX, UEC and the UEC 2022 Acquisition Corp. and that UEX intends (subject to UEC’s right to match the Denison Proposal) to enter into an agreement with Denison to implement the Denison Proposal. You can read further details here

Uranium Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.60 on 04/13/22, with the lowest value was $2.34 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) full year performance was 77.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uranium Energy Corp. shares are logging -38.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.94 and $6.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2812155 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) recorded performance in the market was 25.37%, having the revenues showcasing -5.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.16B, as it employees total of 47 workers.

The Analysts eye on Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Uranium Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.11, with a change in the price was noted -0.68. In a similar fashion, Uranium Energy Corp. posted a movement of -14.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,214,855 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UEC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Raw Stochastic average of Uranium Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.90%.

Considering, the past performance of Uranium Energy Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 73.55%, alongside a boost of 77.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.41% during last recorded quarter.