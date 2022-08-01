CHW Acquisition Corporation (CHWA) is on the roll with an average volume of 72.19K in the recent 3 months

CHW Acquisition Corporation (CHWA) is priced at $10.10 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.35 and reached a high price of $12.31, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.25. The stock touched a low price of $9.38.Recently in News on July 28, 2022, CHW Acquisition Corporation Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger Transaction with Wag!. CHW Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: CHWA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that CHW Acquisition Corporation’s stockholders voted to approve its proposed business combination with Wag Labs, Inc. (“Wag!” or the “Company”), an American pet services marketplace company powering a mobile-first technology platform that enables on-demand and scheduled dog walking, training, and other pet care services. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CHW Acquisition Corporation shares are logging -12.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.50 and $11.50.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 547738 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CHW Acquisition Corporation (CHWA) recorded performance in the market was 3.27%, having the revenues showcasing 2.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 150.09M.

The Analysts eye on CHW Acquisition Corporation (CHWA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CHW Acquisition Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.84, with a change in the price was noted +0.28. In a similar fashion, CHW Acquisition Corporation posted a movement of +2.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 55,517 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CHWA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of CHW Acquisition Corporation (CHWA)

Raw Stochastic average of CHW Acquisition Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.23%.

Considering, the past performance of CHW Acquisition Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.27%. The shares increased approximately by 1.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.75% during last recorded quarter.