ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT). It is currently valued at $14.80. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $15.5383, after setting-off with the price of $14.98. Company’s stock value dipped to $14.81 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $15.11.Recently in News on July 27, 2022, ChargePoint and Charge Across Town partner with California Energy Commission to build hundreds of EV chargers at apartment buildings and condo complexes across the state. 75% of project charging will be installed in disadvantaged and low income communities. You can read further details here

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.99 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $8.50 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) full year performance was -37.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares are logging -48.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.50 and $28.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3103278 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) recorded performance in the market was -20.68%, having the revenues showcasing 12.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.43B, as it employees total of 1436 workers.

Specialists analysis on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.40, with a change in the price was noted -1.70. In a similar fashion, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -10.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,558,528 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CHPT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.63.

Trends and Technical analysis: ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

Raw Stochastic average of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.72%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.97%, alongside a downfall of -37.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 9.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.09% during last recorded quarter.