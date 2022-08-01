BP p.l.c. (BP): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, BP p.l.c. (BP) was valued at $29.38. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $28.80 while reaching the peak value of $29.425 and lowest value recorded on the day was $28.7986. The stock current value is $29.02.Recently in News on June 13, 2022, bp reshapes Canada portfolio for strong future growth. bp has agreed to sell its 50% interest in the Sunrise oil sands project in Alberta, Canada, to Calgary-based Cenovus Energy. You can read further details here

BP p.l.c. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.30 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $25.36 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

BP p.l.c. (BP) full year performance was 19.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BP p.l.c. shares are logging -15.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.39 and $34.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6327752 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BP p.l.c. (BP) recorded performance in the market was 10.33%, having the revenues showcasing 0.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 90.13B, as it employees total of 65900 workers.

Analysts verdict on BP p.l.c. (BP)

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the BP p.l.c. a BUY rating, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.82, with a change in the price was noted -0.77. In a similar fashion, BP p.l.c. posted a movement of -2.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,188,527 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BP is recording 1.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.98.

BP p.l.c. (BP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of BP p.l.c. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.71%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of BP p.l.c., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.82%, alongside a boost of 19.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.64% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.10% during last recorded quarter.