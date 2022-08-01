Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV), which is $3.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.48 after opening rate of $3.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.01 before closing at $2.97.Recently in News on July 20, 2022, Blue Water Vaccines Announces Signing of Sponsored Research Agreement with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for S&P Vaccine Platform Development. Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (“BWV” or “Blue Water Vaccines” or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing transformational vaccines to address significant global health challenges, today announced that the Company has entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement (the “SRA”) with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center (“Cincinnati Children’s”) to explore vaccine development of its norovirus shell and protrusion (S&P) platform for multiple diseases. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. shares are logging -96.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.80 and $90.90.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3342584 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) recorded performance in the market was -94.16%, having the revenues showcasing -8.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.39M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

The Analysts eye on Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Blue Water Vaccines Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.02, with a change in the price was noted -58.15. In a similar fashion, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. posted a movement of -94.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,156,130 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BWV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

Raw Stochastic average of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.43%.

Considering, the past performance of Blue Water Vaccines Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.16%. The shares increased approximately by 75.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by 53.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.47% during last recorded quarter.