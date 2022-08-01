Baker Hughes Company (BKR): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of Baker Hughes Company (BKR). It is currently valued at $24.94. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $25.74, after setting-off with the price of $25.40. Company’s stock value dipped to $24.855 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $25.69.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, Baker Hughes Announces Local Management Buyout of its Oilfield Services Business in Russia. Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) has signed an agreement to sell its Oilfield Services business in Russia (“OFS Russia”) to its local management team. The agreement follows on the Company’s previously announced suspension of new investments for its Russia operations and commitment to comply with appliable laws and sanctions. You can read further details here

Baker Hughes Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $39.78 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $23.90 for the same time period, recorded on 07/22/22.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) full year performance was 21.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Baker Hughes Company shares are logging -37.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.84 and $39.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2918978 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Baker Hughes Company (BKR) recorded performance in the market was 6.77%, having the revenues showcasing -19.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.53B, as it employees total of 55000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

During the last month, 19 analysts gave the Baker Hughes Company a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.72, with a change in the price was noted -9.92. In a similar fashion, Baker Hughes Company posted a movement of -28.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,223,853 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BKR is recording 0.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.45.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Baker Hughes Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.50%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Baker Hughes Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.90%, alongside a boost of 21.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.64% during last recorded quarter.