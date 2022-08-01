American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) market price of $13.71 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL). It is currently valued at $13.71. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $13.915, after setting-off with the price of $13.59. Company’s stock value dipped to $13.49 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $13.76.Recently in News on July 28, 2022, American Airlines Receives Perfect Score on the 2022 Disability Equality Index. FORT WORTH, Texas –News Direct– American Airlines. You can read further details here

American Airlines Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.42 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $11.93 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) full year performance was -35.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Airlines Group Inc. shares are logging -38.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.93 and $22.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 26143410 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) recorded performance in the market was -23.66%, having the revenues showcasing -29.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.08B, as it employees total of 123400 workers.

Analysts verdict on American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the American Airlines Group Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.04, with a change in the price was noted +0.87. In a similar fashion, American Airlines Group Inc. posted a movement of +6.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 38,867,703 in trading volumes.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.76%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of American Airlines Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.12%, alongside a downfall of -35.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.44% during last recorded quarter.